Trader Joe's recalls cashews over salmonella contamination

Trader Joe's recalls frozen product that could contain plastic
Trader Joe's says its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings may have been contaminated with foreign material.LEARN MORE
Trader Joe's has recalled its 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, which were sold in 16 states.
Trader Joe's is recalling certain production runs of cashews sold in its stores because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
The recall applies to 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews bearing lot numbers T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142. The nuts were sold with SKU number 37884 at Trader Joe's stores in 16 states.
The FDA discovered potential contamination while doing routine tests of imported foods.
The FDA says customers should not eat the nuts and can return them to the stores where they were purchased for a refund.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. It may also cause nausea and headaches. Symptoms can start just hours after infection and may last for up to a week.
Trader Joe's earlier this month recalled certain frozen dumplings that may have contained plastic material.
In February, the company also recalled a range of salad and enchilada products because they contained cheese that may have been contaminated with listeria.
