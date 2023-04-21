watch live
Crime

Trans documentary star Koko Da Doll reportedly found dead in Atlanta

Koko Da Doll, who is featured in the documentary "Kokomo City," was reportedly shot and killed in Atlanta.

By Scripps News Staff
April 21, 2023

Koko Da Doll, a transgender woman featured in the documentary "Kokomo City," was reportedly shot and killed in Atlanta. 

In a statement to Variety, the Atlanta Police Department said that Koko was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

"Kokomo City" was featured at the Sundance Film Festival this year and won two awards. 

The film features four transgender sex workers, including Koko, who share their stories.

They reportedly touch on topics including the threat of violence they face each day. 

Daniella Carter, who is also featured in the film, paid tribute to Koko. 

"I’m waiting here, my arms wide open, tears running down my face," Carter said on Instagram, "ready for you to return even if it takes forever my sister. I will truly miss you sis."

LGBTQ advocacy groups have been vocal about the discrimination and threat of violence Black trans women face.

 The Human Rights Campaign reported that 2021 was the deadliest year on record for transgender individuals, many of whom were Black or people of color. 

"Dehumanizing rhetoric has real-life consequences for the transgender community, particularly transgender women of color but especially Black transgender women," the organization said. 

Scripps News has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department about whether there have been any arrests made in the shooting death of Koko. The agency has not yet responded. 

