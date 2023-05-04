Transgender Rights: America's Divide

So far this year, bills restricting transgender rights are set to become law in 14 states. Maritsa Georgiou anchors a special report from Helena, Montana, where a contentious showdown between the first female transgender representative in Montana's legislature and the House Speaker ended in the transgender representative's censure.

Scripps News poll: Americans largely support restricting trans rights More Americans are in favor of laws limiting transgender care for minors, even with parental consent, according to a recent Scripps News/YouGov poll.

Scripps News held exclusive interviews with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier and Rep. Zooey Zephyr, days after she was banned from the House Chamber. This special report also features original Scripps News / YouGov polling on transgender rights and gender-affirming care.