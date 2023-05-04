Transgender Rights: America's Divide

Scripps News poll: Americans largely support restricting trans rights
More Americans are in favor of laws limiting transgender care for minors, even with parental consent, according to a recent Scripps News/YouGov poll.
Scripps News investigates recent trends in bills restricting transgender rights, and hears from members of Montana's legislature on the issue.
So far this year, bills restricting transgender rights are set to become law in 14 states. Maritsa Georgiou anchors a special report from Helena, Montana, where a contentious showdown between the first female transgender representative in Montana's legislature and the House Speaker ended in the transgender representative's censure.
Scripps News held exclusive interviews with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier and Rep. Zooey Zephyr, days after she was banned from the House Chamber. This special report also features original Scripps News / YouGov polling on transgender rights and gender-affirming care.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr speaks with Scripps News' "Morning Rush" hosts after the state's House of Representatives voted for her expulsion.
Scripps News holds an exclusive interview with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier on transgender legislation and Rep. Zooey Zephyr's expulsion.
Political strategists and activists say transgender rights will become a focus for GOP primary battles that will push candidates further to the right.
Gender-affirming health care doesn't have to involve a transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse patient at all.
