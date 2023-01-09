Travel Expert Shares How To Get A Refund On A Canceled Flight

The holidays are over, but the travel nightmare that millions of people faced lingers on.

One airline in particular, Southwest, claims because of its recent meltdown, the company will have to pay out more than $400 million in refunds.

The airline canceled more than 16,000 flights between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2.

DOT To Probe Southwest Cancellations That Stranded Flyers The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was "concerned by Southwest's unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service."

That happened just a month after the Department of Transportation cracked down on airlines for not giving refunds. It fined multiple airlines more than $7 million and ordered those airlines to give more than $600 million back to customers.

But what if you're struggling to get a refund, especially on a nonrefundable ticket?

Travel expert Stephanie Oswald, co-founder and founding editor-in-chief of Travel Girl Magazine, spoke with Scripps News' "Morning Rush" to share tips on getting a refund and other advice for travelers.