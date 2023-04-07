Trees fall at the Masters, play suspended

Multiple massive trees came crashing down on the course during play on Friday at the 87th Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

The tournament released a statement saying there were "no injuries" reported. Officials confirmed that three trees were blown over on the left side of hole 17 because of wind. The Masters said the second round of play was "officially suspended for the rest of the day." The tournament is set to resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET.

The live telecast of the event showed the trees falling at the 17th hole. There were dozens of spectators in the area. Numerous people were seen rushing to see if anyone was hurt.

Masters golf tournament invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings Professional golfer Scott Stallings had been waiting for his invitation to arrive when the other Scott Stallings alerted him to the mail mix-up. LEARN MORE

Play at the Masters was suspended at 4:22 p.m., shortly after the trees fell. The grounds were also evacuated.

Wind speeds did not appear to be particular high when the trees fell.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms were forecasted in Augusta on Friday afternoon, but the wind speed was around 10 mph.

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka was in the lead at -12.