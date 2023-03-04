Trump asks court to block Pence's testimony in 2020 election probe

AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence may have to testify against his former boss as he considers his own 2024 presidential bid.
The grand jury subpoena issued to Pence seeks documents and testimony related to the events of January 6.
Former President Donald Trump is asking a federal court to block his former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury about efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss, according to a new CNN report.
In a filing secretly submitted in a sealed proceeding on Friday, Trump claimed certain matters are covered by executive privilege. The grand jury subpoena issued to Pence seeks documents and testimony related to the events of January 6. Pence previously said he plans to fight the subpoena, arguing he’s shielded by the Constitution's speech or debate clause.
