Trump assistant Walt Nauta to be arraigned

Additional details released from Trump's Mar-a-Lago search warrant
A less redacted version of a search warrant affidavit for Trump's Florida residence said agents were worried about the location of some documents.LEARN MORE
One of former President Donald Trump's closest aides will go before a judge on Thursday after having his arraignment twice delayed.
Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump's personal assistant, is scheduled to appear before a federal judge on Thursday for his arraignment.
Nauta is a co-defendant in the federal indictment against Trump regarding the former president's handling of classified documents. Nauta faces six felony counts, including withholding a document, corruptly concealing a document and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Nauta had his arraignment delayed twice last month after failing to appear with local representation.
Nauta is being represented by Stanley Woodward, who is based out of Washington, D.C. Court filings in late June indicated that Woodward had not yet been admitted pro hac vice, meaning not granted permission to litigate before the federal court in South Florida.
A less redacted version of a search warrant affidavit for Trump's Florida residence said agents were worried about the location of some documents.LEARN MORE
Trump allegedly directed Nauta to move boxes of documents to conceal them from the former president's attorney, the FBI and the grand jury. The indictment cites text messages showing Nauta was involved in the moving of boxes.
When the FBI asked about his involvement, the indictment says Nauta provided false statements, saying he didn't know where the boxes had been stored.
Trump was ordered by Judge Jonathan Goodman not to speak to Nauta about the case.
Trump is facing 37 counts related to the probe. Thirty-one of those counts include willful retention of national defense information.
An audio recording of Trump's conversation about classified documents surfaced Monday, helping to fill in details left out in his indictment.
A pool of 18,000 prospective jurors would be asked to be ready to serve in any federal court case in Fort Pierce, Florida, in a two-year period.
Former President Donald Trump's federal classified documents trial is set to begin Aug. 14, according to a new filing in federal court.
The sandwich chain said it invested $80 million to install the new meat slicers at 20,000 locations, and introduced a new menu to complement them.
A woman went missing for nearly a week before hikers found her in a swampy area in a Massachusetts state park.
Lviv is near the western border with Poland and is more than 300 miles from the front line of the war.