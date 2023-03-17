Trump gets YouTube access reinstated

Former President Donald Trump can once again post videos on YouTube.

Trump's channel was restricted after the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, YouTube said it was restoring access to Trump as he is now a candidate for president.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election," YouTube said.

Trump has more than 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. Many of the videos feature him giving speeches during his presidency.

While YouTube is restoring access to Trump's account, the platform said the former president could have access restricted again if he violates its policies.

YouTube is the latest platform to restore access to a Trump-owned account. Meta restored access to Trump's Facebook and Instagram pages earlier this year. Twitter owner Elon Musk also gave Trump access to his Twitter account in November 2022.

Trump created Truth Social after he was suspended from the various social media platforms. He continues to use it despite having a much smaller reach than he would on the other major platforms.