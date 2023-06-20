Trump ordered not to disclose evidence on social media

How Trump's Miami restaurant visit turned into confusion over paying
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered former President Donald Trump and his attorneys not to disclose discovery materials as Trump faces 37 felony counts involving alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The order says that Trump and his counsel can only disclose the material to "persons who are interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses, and other persons to whom the Court may authorize disclosure."
Specifically, the order says that materials should not be disclosed to any news or social media platform without the approval of the court.
Discovery material includes documents used by the Department of Justice in its prosecution of Trump. Before a trial is conducted, it is customary for prosecutors to allow the defense to see the evidence it plans to use for prosecution.
Some of the evidence gathered might not make it to trial as Trump and his legal team could attempt to have some pieces of evidence thrown out.
Last week, Trump's attorneys, Chris Kise and Todd Blanche, were told to seek security clearances. The filing suggests some of the evidence used in discovery will involve classified and sensitive materials.
Trump is accused of possessing dozens of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the presidency. Prosecutors say Trump hung onto the sensitive documents despite multiple requests for him to hand them over.
After executing a search warrant in August 2022, prosecutors say the classified documents found at his residence included information "regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."
Former President Donald Trump's federal classified documents trial is set to begin Aug. 14, according to a new filing in federal court.
Former President Donald Trump could face a third indictment sometime this summer related to his alleged 2020 election meddling in Georgia.
A judge's filing on Thursday indicates former President Trump's attorneys could be given access to classified information before a trial.
