Trump pleads not guilty to latest charges in classified documents case

Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy charges and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.LEARN MORE
In pleading not guilty, Trump also waived his right to appear in person for an arraignment.
Former President Donald Trump entered his second not-guilty plea in as many days.
Trump informed the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday that he was pleading not guilty to the additional charges filed in the case involving classified documents.
In pleading not guilty, Trump also waived his right to appear in person for an arraignment.
The latest charge is for obstruction and willful retention of national defense information. The indictment alleges Trump and two of his associates requested that an employee delete security camera footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to prevent it from being "provided to a federal grand jury."
The superseding indictment is in addition to the other 37 counts pertaining to the mishandling of classified documents.
Donald Trump was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy charges and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.LEARN MORE
In a separate federal case, Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. In that case, he's charged with engaging in a conspiracy in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump was given similar conditions of release in both cases. He cannot break any laws or talk about the cases to potential witnesses.
The former president has maintained his innocence in the face of multiple indictments this year.
On Friday, he stated on Truth Social, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"
The legal troubles for Trump come as he continues to poll ahead of his Republican counterparts in the race for the 2024 presidential nomination.
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson expects voters are going to change their view on Donald Trump as the legal cases against him proceed.LEARN MORE
While Judge Chutkan was randomly assigned to the case Tuesday, this will not be her first brush with former President Trump.
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson expects voters are going to change their view on Donald Trump as the legal cases against him proceed.
Cobb spoke with Scripps News about what to expect from a trial in the Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump.
More than 1,600 species are listed as endangered or threatened under the law, which prohibits harming them or destroying their habitat.
A streamer known as Kai Cenat promised to give away game consoles in New York Friday. Police moved in to disperse an occasionally violent gathering.
Americans lost an average of $1,400 dollars to scam callers in 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission.