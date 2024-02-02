Trump's DC election interference trial won't go on as scheduled

Viewer Spotlight: How Scripps News is covering presidential primaries
The case is being held up as Trump argues he should not have been charged, claiming he is entitled to presidential immunity.
The Washington, D.C., the trial of former President Donald on election interference charges will not begin on March 4 as previously scheduled.
An order by Judge Tanya Chutkan says the court will set a "new schedule if and when the mandate is returned."
The immunity argument is currently being considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
Arguments in front of the three-judge panel were heard in January. The judges expressed skepticism that Trump was immune from prosecution. However, it's unclear when the ruling will be announced. No matter the decision, the ruling could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to expedite a hearing on the issue.
A lower court already ruled that Trump was not immune from prosecution.
Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including conspiracy charges and obstructing or impeding the certification of the electoral vote.
If Trump were to be elected president again, he would appoint the person overseeing the Justice Department, which brought this case.
Trump is currently facing 91 charges in several states for his actions during and after his presidency.
The trial could cost Trump hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and strip him of his ability to do business in New York.
Trump's attorneys believe he's entitled to presidential immunity because he was performing his official duties on Jan. 6.
During lengthy arguments, the judges repeatedly pressed Trump's lawyer to defend claims that Donald Trump was shielded from criminal charges.
