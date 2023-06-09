Trump aide indicted in classified documents investigation

An aide to former President Donald Trump was indicted in a classified documents probe. Walt Nauta is facing six counts, including withholding a document, corruptly concealing a document and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to the indictment, Trump directed Nauta to move boxes of documents to conceal them from the former president's attorney, the FBI and the grand jury.

The indictment cites text messages showing Nauta was involved in the moving of boxes.

When the FBI asked about his involvement, th indictment says Nauta provided false statements, saying he didn't know where the boxes had been stored.

Trump revealed Friday on social media that Nauta was being indicted. In a post on Truth Social, Trump railed against the Department of Justice.

"I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide," Trump stated on Truth Social.

Trump, himself, is facing 37 counts related to the probe. Thirty-one of those counts include willful retention of national defense information.

Numerous charges both Trump and Nauta are facing come with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Read the full indictment