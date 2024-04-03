Trump sues 2 Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock

Trump Media stock plunges 21% after announcing $58M loss in 2023
After trading at more than $70 per share in its debut on the Nasdaq exchange last week, the company's stock price fell Monday to about $48 per share.LEARN MORE
Trump's lawsuit claims the two former "Apprentice" contestants mishandled an attempt to take the company public several years ago.
Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company because they set it up improperly.
The former U.S. president's lawsuit, which was filed on March 24 in Florida state court, follows a complaint filed in February by those co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss. Their lawsuit sought to prevent Trump from taking steps the two said would sharply reduce their combined 8.6% stake in Trump Media. The pair filed their lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery.
After trading at more than $70 per share in its debut on the Nasdaq exchange last week, the company's stock price fell Monday to about $48 per share.LEARN MORE
Trump's lawsuit claims that Litinsky and Moss, who were both contestants on Trump’s reality-TV show “The Apprentice,” mishandled an attempt to take Trump Media public several years ago, allegedly putting the whole project “on ice” for more than a year and a half.
But it also targets the pair over their Delaware suit against Trump, saying that it was one of several attempts they made to block Trump Media's ultimately successful plan to go public. Trump Media accomplished that goal by merging with a publicly traded shell company called Digital World Acquisition in March.
Trump Media shares have fluctuated wildly since its stock market debut. On Tuesday, the stock closed at $51.60, up 6%, valuing the entire company at $5.9 billion.
After trading at more than $70 per share in its debut on the Nasdaq exchange last week, the company's stock price fell Monday to about $48 per share.
The California man says the women defamed him when they posted their "false" experiences with him on an "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" Facebook page.
The FTC is also scrutinizing the platform over potential violations of a children's privacy law, and the investigation could lead to a lawsuit.
Electric vehicles have received all the hype in recent years, but now sales are slowing as hybrids appear to be en vogue.
Parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia and Georgia were under tornado watches Tuesday.
The report looked at three main ways in which air pollution impacts parks: hazy skies, unhealthy air and harm to nature.