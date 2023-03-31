Trump to be arraigned Tuesday, court official says

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, a court official confirmed with The Associated Press.

Trump was indicted Thursday in connection to a hush money scheme.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating payments made by Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels. She received a payment from Trump through Cohen to remain quiet about their relationship in the leadup to the 2016 election.

The indictment has been sealed, meaning the exact charges are not known.

Bragg said Thursday that he had been in contact with Trump's attorney "to coordinate his surrender."

What happens now that Donald Trump has been indicted? An indictment has been issued, but there are still open questions about what exactly Trump is being charged with or when he might surrender. LEARN MORE

What that process will look like is still unknown. Typically, a defendant is handcuffed, fingerprinted and a mug shot is taken.

Trump's arrest may look different due to the historic nature of the indictment. He is the first former president to face criminal charges. As a former president, he is entitled to Secret Service protection at all times.

Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. In a statement on Thursday, Trump claimed the indictment is a "political prosecution."

"Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work," Trump stated.

President Biden was asked about Trump's indictment on Friday. He refused to comment.