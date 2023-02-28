TSA reports discovery of rifles, handguns inside passenger's luggage

Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022
With the exception of 2020, the number of weapons intercepted at airport checkpoints has climbed every year since 2010.LEARN MORE
TSA agents said they found guns, a taser, a knife and fraudulent law enforcement credentials inside a passenger's luggage in New Jersey.
A man is accused of attempting to bring fraudulent law enforcement credentials, firearms, ammunition and a bulletproof vest on a flight from New Jersey to Florida.
During a routine screening of checked luggage, U.S. Attorney Phillip Sellinger said agents found ammunition and a ballistic vest with the words "Deputy Marshal" on it.
Sellinger said the discovery led agents to search other luggage belonging to Seretse Clouden.
Agents found rifles, handguns, a taser and a spring-loaded knife, according to Sellinger. The luggage also reportedly contained “United States Marshal” credentials with Clouden’s name and photograph.
With the exception of 2020, the number of weapons intercepted at airport checkpoints has climbed every year since 2010.LEARN MORE
Sellinger said the U.S. Marshals Service was contacted and confirmed that Clouden is not, and was not, an employee with the agency.
The Department of Justice said in a court filing that Clouden was convicted in 2016 of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Clouden faces a maximum of 15 years in prison on the latest firearms and ammunition charges and another five years for allegedly being in possession of fraudulent identification documents.
Skipping the long TSA lines have become yet another cost being tacked on to air travel, but what's the best option?LEARN MORE
Passengers are allowed to travel with unloaded firearms, but they must be packed in checked baggage."The case with the firearm should be brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared with the airline representative," the TSA states.
The University of Idaho is still evaluating options for how to utilize the property after the home is town down.By AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
This lawsuit comes less than a year after the city of New York agreed to pay $36 million to two men wrongly convicted of Malcolm X’s murder.By Seth Wenig / AP
In the indictment, prosecutors say the man made several threatening calls to Sen. Tester by phone, leaving voicemails at his office.By Win McNamee / Pool photo via AP
The only recommendation by the Environmental Protection Agency right now is to test well water once a year.By Scripps News
Atwater Brewery used an AI chatbot to create a recipe for an IPA that it could brew in Michigan.By Atwater Brewery
The United Nations said three weeks after the magnitude 7.8 quake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, thousands had been killed.By Omar Sanadiki / AP