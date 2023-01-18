Record number of guns seized by TSA: Here's which airports fared worst

Pet cat discovered in luggage by TSA X-ray at airport
The agency reported that it confiscated 6,542 firearms in 2022. That's an increase of 570 firearms over 2021.
The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that it set a new record for firearm interceptions in 2022.
“I am incredibly proud of our dedicated TSA employees who perform the critical task of securing our nation’s transportation systems each day,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
There were 448 firearm confiscations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2022, the most of any airport in the country. It was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 385 and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 298.
Passengers are allowed to travel with unloaded firearms, but they must be packed in checked baggage.
"The case with the firearm should be brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared with the airline representative," the TSA states.
Individuals who bring weapons to TSA checkpoints could face a fine of up to $15,000.
