Turkey's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid

NATO chief: membership for Finland, Sweden 'top priority'
NATO chief Stoltenberg is urging Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify accession, since NATO requires unanimous approval from its 30 existing members.LEARN MORE
Turkey's President Erdogan said he would support Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey would move forward with ratifying Finland's NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden.
The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan and 10 months after both Finland and Swden applied to become NATO members in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment.
"When it comes to fulfilling its pledges in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken authentic and concrete steps," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara following his meeting with Niinisto.
With Erdogan's agreement, Finland's application can now go to the Turkish parliament, where the president's party and its allies hold a majority. Ratification is expected before Turkey holds its presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.
NATO chief Stoltenberg is urging Turkey and Hungary to urgently ratify accession, since NATO requires unanimous approval from its 30 existing members.LEARN MORE
Erdogan suggested Wednesday that his country might take up Finland's accession following Niinisto's trip.
NATO requires the unanimous approval of its 30 existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary have failed so far to ratify the accession of the Nordic neighbors.
Turkey's government accuses Sweden of being too soft on groups that it deems to be terror organizations, including Kurdish groups, and has said it has fewer problems with Finland.
"This sensitivity for our country's security and, based on the progress that has been made in the protocol for Finland's accession to NATO, we have decided to initiate the ratification process in our parliament," Erdogan said Friday.
Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement in June last year to resolve differences over the Nordic states' membership.
Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate Putin and Xi's discussions.
The French president argues a reform is needed to make the economy more competitive and to keep the pension system from diving into deficit.
Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, will attend a breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris before meeting with President Biden.
Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate Putin and Xi's discussions.
Former President Donald Trump can post videos to YouTube for the first time since he was restricted following the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
SVB Financial Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy days after it was targeted in a class action lawsuit by shareholders.