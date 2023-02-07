After State of the Union, Tyre Nichols' family pushes accountability
Just after attending the State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols' parents talked to Scripps News about their experience and hopes for the future.
As part of his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden honored the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after four Memphis police officers beat him following a traffic stop in January. President Biden called on lawmakers to work on police reform — a sentiment that Nichols' parents echoed to Scripps News after the speech.
Nichols' mom, RowVaughn Wells, said the president's "words were strong, but we need action."
"I want them to pass that George Floyd reform bill because there's too many Black and Brown kids being murdered by the police," she said. "And I feel as though if they would have passed it in the beginning, maybe my son would still be here because all he was trying to do was come home. He wasn't bothering anybody or anything. They just decided to target him."
Rep. Steven Horsford, the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said the family's attendance at the address aims to shed more light on the situation and add to the call for accountability.
"We don't want anything more than public safety in every community," he said. "We want parents to feel safe that their kids can go to a park, that someone could get pulled over for a traffic incident and that not end in the loss of their life. And so we're calling for accountability."
Lawmakers demand police reform at State of the Union
Civil rights leaders say having victims of police violence in the audience on Tuesday will help humanize the issue of police brutality.By Cliff Owen / AP
Amid soaring crime, Memphis cops lowered the bar for hiring
Former Memphis police recruiters described a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots in recent years.By Gerald Herbert / AP
What is the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act?
The act outlines a way to use federal grants to help establish task forces to study police reform.By J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Top Stories
GOP on State of the Union: 'Biden and the Democrats have failed you'
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told her audience that Biden and the Democratic Party “failed you. You know it, and they know it.”By Al Drago / AP
President Joe Biden delivers the 2023 State of the Union address
President Joe Biden's annual address focused on bipartisanship while touting the administration’s economic accomplishments.By Patrick Semansky / AP
Abortion rights activists call on President Biden for more action
The issue of medication-based abortion crept up during the pandemic and has only ballooned since.By Evan Vucci / AP