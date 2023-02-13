U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it.
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several people in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a miles long pursuit through Brooklyn.
Eyewitnesses said they saw pedestrians and e-bike riders sprawled on the ground after the truck drove through. At least eight people were hurt, including two people who were in critical condition, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.
Sewell described the driver's actions as a "violent rampage through Brooklyn" but said there was no evidence of "terrorism involvement."
The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than three miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
Sewell said a suspect was in custody and that police were investigating seven scenes. She released few other details.
A pastry shop owner, Pat Giura, said he didn’t see the truck but saw the aftermath: a woman on the ground with her scooter or e-bike destroyed and another person hurt blocks away.
Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives.
The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck.
It was not clear whether the two events were related.
Balloon incident may hit China's ability to invest in US agriculture
China has bought farmland overseas to grow its food, but its surveillance balloon over Montana prompted concerns about this type of relationship.By AP
Teen dies after falling 30 feet while hiking in Utah
Police say a 17-year-old slipped and fell off a cliff, and her friends were unable to reach the area where she landed.By AP
CDC report: Sexual violence against teenage girls has sharply risen
Alarming new numbers from the CDC show a rising number of high school girls have experienced rape, sexual assault and suicide risk.By Scripps News
Top Stories
Pres. Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses
The firing comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.By Greg Nash / AP
Milk formula industry accused of preying on the need to feed infants
A new report accuses the milk formula industry of preying on parents’ fears by using underhanded marketing strategies.By Ted Shaffrey / AP
The fight to get representation for invisible disabilities
Invisible disabilities like autoimmune diseases or developmental conditions can sometimes be ignored or discredited, especially in the workplace.By Scripps News