UAW goes on strike at 3 plants as contracts expire

The United Auto Workers union went on strike at three vehicle assembly plants Thursday as it presses Detroit companies to come up with better wage and benefit offers.

The factories include a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford factory in Wayne Michigan, near Detroit, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the companies expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Workers will stay on the job at all other plants.

Despite increased offers from Ford and GM, no deals were reached before the contacts expired.

Fain said for the first time in the union’s 88-year history, the UAW has gone on strike at all three companies at the same time.

About 13,000 workers at the three plants walked off the job.

Fain has said more walkouts could be scheduled if companies don't move on bargaining.

What impact would a UAW strike have on the US economy? What impact would a UAW strike have on the US economy? The threat of a strike comes after GM and Ford reported record profits last year, with workers now demanding what they say is their fair share. LEARN MORE

The union has a list of demands including 36% pay raises over four years, cost of living raises, and an end to different tiers of wages for workers. Ford and GM offered 20% during the next contract while Stellantis’ last known offer was 17.5%.

The companies say the union hasn't responded to their latest offers and have called union demands unreasonable. They fear taking on increased costs at a time when they have to spend billions to develop and build new electric vehicles, while also making automobiles with internal combustion engines.

The Ford plant that's targeted employs about 4,600 workers and makes Bronco SUVs and Ranger midsize pickup trucks.

The Toledo Jeep complex has about 4,200 workers and manufactures the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup.

GM's Wentzville plant has about 4,100 workers and makes the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickups, as well as the GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express full-size vans.