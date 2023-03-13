Tens of thousands of UK doctors launch 3-day strike over pay dispute

Tens of thousands of junior doctors across England walked off the job Monday as part of a three-day strike over pay.

Junior doctors — which are certified but early in their careers —make up 45% of the National Health Service force. The walkout will disrupt patient care across the country, with many appointments and procedures canceled as a result.

The British Medical Association said new doctors earn around $17 an hour and pay has fallen 26% since 2008, taking inflation into account.

"We are not worth 26% less: our work is not 26% easier. If anything, it’s getting harder," Dr. Hannah Baytree said in a statement posted by the BMA. "The government’s response is not unexpected: this government has been undermining and underfunding the NHS for a long time now, and devaluing public sector workers, not just doctors and nurses but other profession as well."

Other health care workers, including nurses, paramedics and dentists are also joining the strike.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the strike "disappointing" and said the union is "not engaging with the government."

However, the BMA said representatives had met recently with health secretary Steve Barclay, who told them he had "no mandate" to negotiate pay.

In a survey conducted by the BMA last year, 60% of doctors said their morale was low or very low.

The union said around 50,000 junior doctors were expected to walk out this week.

The strike is just the latest in a wave of walkouts, as workers demand higher wages to keep pace with double-digit inflation consumers are facing.

Britain's inflation hit a 41-year high last October, with prices spiking over 11% compared to a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Teachers, airport workers, border staff, bus drivers and postal workers have also walked off their jobs in recent months, all demanding better pay.