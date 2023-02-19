watch live
Europe

Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion

Bellingcat and Scripps News explore the human costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe.

Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion
Scripps News
Article by Scripps News Staff
SMS
February 19, 2023

From ground level accounts to satellite imagery, Scripps News and Bellingcat take viewers through a year of conflict in Ukraine, showing the human costs of Russia's invasion and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe. Open-source reporting fuels this half-hour documentary presentation.

Bellingcat on Scripps News: more open-source visual investigations

Bellingcat and Scripps News use satellite imagery, social media, and online tools to shed light on international conflict — from tracking weapon supplies to debunking government claims.

SEE MORE