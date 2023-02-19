Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion

From ground level accounts to satellite imagery, Scripps News and Bellingcat take viewers through a year of conflict in Ukraine, showing the human costs of Russia's invasion and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe. Open-source reporting fuels this half-hour documentary presentation.

