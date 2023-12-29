American serving in Ukraine predicts victory in 2024

Russia unleashes its largest aerial attack of Ukraine to date
At least 20 civilians were killed as fighting has been bogged down after Ukraine's summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough.LEARN MORE
The junior sergeant is a transgender American serving in Ukraine’s armed forces.
Sarah Ashton-Cirillo went to Ukraine as a journalist in 2022. The American is now a junior sergeant in the country's military.
Ashton-Cirillo, who is transgender, was injured while serving as a combat medic, but her service to Ukraine didn't stop. She went on to become an official spokesperson for Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces.
Ashton-Cirillo recently visited Washington in her new role as an adviser to a general in Ukraine's army. Her job is to promote the country's focus on democratic values and commitment to reforms.
While in Washington, Ashton-Cirillo sat down with Scripps News international correspondent Jason Bellini to talk about where she thinks the conflict with Russia is headed.
"Our troops are exhausted and frustrated, not because of our mission, they're exhausted and frustrated because of Vladimir Putin's animalistic and barbaric actions," Ashton-Cirillo.
Despite that exhaustion and frustration, Ashton-Cirillo said troops have told her that they are ready to fight until the country returns to its 1991 borders.
Ashton-Cirillo made some bold predictions about the conflict, noting that the summer of 2024 will be "explosive.
Watch Jason Bellini's full conversation with Sarah Ashton-Cirillo in the video above.
At least 20 civilians were killed as fighting has been bogged down after Ukraine's summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough.LEARN MORE
At least 20 civilians were killed as fighting has been bogged down after Ukraine's summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough.
The package includes air defense capabilities, artillery ammo, anti-tank weapons, spare parts, medical equipment and more.
Authorities state that the suspect had previously stabbed his wife in 2019 when she was still pregnant, but charges were dropped at that time.
U.S. health officials say they are seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses during the holiday season.
Police determined the boy was a suspect after they said his story about what happened was inconsistent.
One of the biggest stories of the year was former President Donald Trump being indicted in four different cases.