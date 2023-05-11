watch live
Europe

Ukrainian soldier's diary: An infantryman on the frontlines

Roman, a 30-year-old infantryman, shared with Scripps News how he copes with the dying all around him and keeps his cool in battle.

Scripps News
Jason Bellini
By Jason Bellini
May 11, 2023

Roman is a 30-year-old infantryman in the thick of the fighting in the bloody city of Bakhmut, with a GoPro camera on his helmet.

Roman shared with Scripps News how he copes with the dying all around him and keeps his cool in battle. He, by the way, has plans for after the war — he wants to be a motivational speaker.

Roman's unit was part of a counteroffensive in the battle for Bakhmut that we're just beginning to learn about. Ukraine's military says they've managed to push back the Russians by around a mile. After months of intense fighting, with little progress being made by either side, that counts as a significant victory.

