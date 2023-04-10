Unaffordable housing causing banks to lose money on every mortgage

Why is it more expensive than ever to buy a home in US?
In 30 states across the country, more than 30% of household income is spent on housing. Why is it so difficult to buy a house now?LEARN MORE
The Mortgage Bankers Association said banks are losing an average of hundreds of dollars on each home loan, a first since the MBA started reporting.
Housing has become so unaffordable that the effects of the market are cutting profits for the banks which issue mortgages for consumers to purchase homes.
For the first time since the Mortgage Bankers Association began releasing its report in 2008, MBA says independent banks that issue mortgages along with the subsidiaries of chartered banks have lost an average of $301 for each and every loan they issued in 2022.
To compare, the average profit for a home loan for a bank was $2,339 in 2021, according to the MBA.
Marina Walsh, MBA's vice president of industry analysis said, "The rapid rise in mortgage rates over a relatively short period of time, combined with extremely low housing inventory and affordability challenges, meant that both purchase and refinance volume plummeted.”
Contributing to the problem is the cost of production for financing a loan, which jumped to an all time high since the beginning of MBA's record keeping, to $10,624 per home loan.
"Productivity in 2022 fell to a low of 1.5 closed loans a month per production employee," Walsh said.
Reports previously cited MBA board members who predicted that home prices this year could drop by 9%.
Meanwhile, a National Association of Realtors report predicted that housing prices had already hit their bottom for the year.
In 30 states across the country, more than 30% of household income is spent on housing. Why is it so difficult to buy a house now?LEARN MORE
With some 186 banks at risk of failure, economists share what could come after "The Banking Crisis of 2023."
You've likely heard of the California exodus, but it may not mean what you think it does. We break down exactly what this means for the population.
Consumers in the U.S. are doing what they can to adjust to inflation by creating extra sources of cash flow.
Lawmakers are calling for Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Clarence Thomas after it was revealed that he took undisclosed luxury trips.
Lawmakers are trying to remove statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse cases, possibly opening up more cases that churches can't afford.
The brain is doing something slightly different when storing certain memories that occur while you're listening to your favorite song.