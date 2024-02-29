watch live
Abortion

Unborn: The fight over reproductive rights in America

As new battle lines emerge over reproductive rights in America, Scripps News investigates the ripple effects of new state IVF and abortion laws.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 9:30 p.m. EST Feb 29, 2024

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more states are moving to pass laws on abortion, IVF treatments and contraception.

As new battle lines emerge over reproductive rights in America, Scripps News investigates the ripple effects of new state laws, the reactions from lawmakers, and the timeline of critical cases headed to the Supreme Court that could determine the future of medicated and emergency abortion.

Alabama lawmakers approve legislation aimed at protecting IVF services

Alabama lawmakers pushed forward legislation to shield IVF clinics from lawsuits amid public pressure to resume services.

