United raises checked bag fee, following lead of other airlines

American Airlines increases bag fees
The fees are now $35 or $40 for the first bag, depending on whether you pay online or at the airport.LEARN MORE
Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and American Airlines all raised bag fees this year.
United Airlines has raised its checked bag fee by $5. The airline began charging customers the higher price Saturday.
Economy passengers on domestic flights with United will now pay $40 for their first checked bag, or $35 if they pay online at least 24 hours before their flight — an increase of $5 for each option. The cost of a second checked bag bumps up to $50 at the airport, or $45 for those paying in advance.
The price hikes apply to most markets in North America, according to the airline.
Active military personnel and their dependents, MileagePlus Premier members, United Chase credit card holders and passengers traveling in the premium cabin can still check bags for free, says United.
This is the first time the airline has raised baggage fees in four years.
United’s move follows the lead of other airlines that also recently raised costs for baggage.
American Airlines raised its checked bag fees last week. Customers will now pay $40 at the airport, or $35 if they pay in advance online, for their first checked bag on domestic flights. Previously, American charged $30 for both options. The second checked bag fee is $45.
JetBlue also just raised its checked bag fees, charging $45 at the airport and $35 for customers paying at least 24 hours in advance online. The second check bag will cost $60, or $50 in advance.
On Jan. 2, Alaska Airlines started charging $35 for a first checked bag, up from $30, and $45 for a second checked bag, up from $40.
U.S. airlines collected a combined $5.5 billion for checked bags in the first three quarters of 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation.
The fees are now $35 or $40 for the first bag, depending on whether you pay online or at the airport.LEARN MORE
A group of travelers had to restrain a fellow plane passenger as he tried to open the emergency exit door about 30 minutes into the flight.
The rules will apply to "most large airplanes" flying in the U.S. and built after Jan. 1, 2028. It will not retroactively cover existing planes.
The fees are now $35 or $40 for the first bag, depending on whether you pay online or at the airport.
The 26-acre paradise known as Pumpkin Key is nestled in Florida's Card Bay, between the northernmost point of Key Largo and the state's mainland.
President Joe Biden will meet with border officials as he seeks a Senate bill that would give law enforcement more power to deport migrants.
Mexico City is running out of water, and residents are getting fed up and taking to the streets.