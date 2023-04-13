Universal Music tells streaming services to block AI from access

Canada opens investigation into ChatGPT
Canada is investigating the company behind ChatGPT after it received a privacy complaint about the AI-powered chatbot.LEARN MORE
As AI-generated music has appeared on streaming platforms, Universal Music is said to be sending takedown requests, and requested that AI be blocked.
Universal Music Group is asking music streaming services to block artificial intelligence from using its music.
AI uses found material to "train" the technology, and UMG is asking streaming platforms that host music not to allow AI, as the world's largest music company has been reportedly sending a number of take down requests.
UMG wrote, "We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists."
As the Financial Times reported, Google has recently developed a tool called MusicLM, but did not release the product for fear of "potential misappropriation of creative content."
Universal is asking streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple, not to permit AI to use melodies or lyrics from songs it has copyrighted.
The company said in an email, "We have become aware that certain AI systems might have been trained on copyrighted content without obtaining the required consents from, or paying compensation to, the rights holders who own or produce the content."
The company told the Financial Times, "We will not hesitate to take steps to protect our rights and those of our artists."
UMG said, "We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators."
"We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists," the statement said.
Canada is investigating the company behind ChatGPT after it received a privacy complaint about the AI-powered chatbot.LEARN MORE
Twitter has used similar tags to describe state-run media outlets in Russia and China.
Comedian and actress Mo'Nique is suing Paramount and CBS in a case of disputed royalties for her sitcom "The Parkers" in a breach of contract case.
A new Pew Research study shows that newsrooms are not representative of America. A look at the reasons minority students don't pursue journalism.
Animal shelters are severely understaffed and out of space, driving euthanasia rates higher.
A new report says one in five children in the U.S. have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder.
A cybersecurity expert says false reports of crime, called "swatting," are putting people in danger.