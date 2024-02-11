US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized with 'bladder issue'

Lloyd Austin addresses personal health, response to attack in Jordan
The defense secretary was hospitalized in early January for complications from a procedure to treat prostate cancer.LEARN MORE
In a statement, the Pentagon said Austin was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Sunday following symptoms pointing to an "emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon said.
In a statement, the Pentagon said Austin was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center around 2:20 p.m. He "is retaining the functions and duties of his office," according to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who added that the deputy defense secretary has been notified and is prepared to assume Austin's duties "if required."
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was also notified, as well as the White House and some members of Congress.
Ryder said Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems needed to perform his job.
Austin was scheduled to depart Tuesday for Brussels to hold a meeting of the Ukraine contact group, which he established in 2022 to coordinate military support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion. After that, Austin was scheduled to attend a regular meeting of NATO defense ministers. It was not immediately clear if this hospitalization would change those plans.
Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a procedure called a prostatectomy to treat it on Dec. 22.
Over the next week, he developed complications and on Jan. 1, in extreme pain, he was taken to Walter Reed by ambulance where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Austin remained at Walter Reed until Jan. 15. He then continued to recover and work from home, and he returned to the Pentagon Jan. 29.
His doctors have previously said his prognosis against the cancer is "excellent" and that no further treatments will be needed.
Austin has gone back to Walter Reed for follow-ups since his hospitalization but this is his first unscheduled trip due to continued complications from his cancer treatments.
Austin did not tell President Joe Biden, Congress or his deputy secretary of defense, Kathleen Hicks, of his cancer diagnosis or initial hospitalization for weeks. That secrecy has become the subject of an inspector general investigation and a Pentagon internal review. He has previously said he never instructed his staff to keep his hospitalization a secret.
The defense secretary was hospitalized in early January for complications from a procedure to treat prostate cancer.LEARN MORE
There was a purr-fectly adorable Kitty Halftime Show and even some unexpected drama with a streaker making a dash onto the field!
Denys, a central character in our extensive coverage of the children Russia has stolen from Ukraine, is finally tasting freedom.
Authorities said the woman was killed and a young child with her was critically hurt during the gunfire. They also say another man nearby was wounded.
Usher brought a star-studded lineup including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri for an unforgettable performance.
Apparently, Kelce was angry that he wasn’t on the field for the play and yelled at Reid to keep him in the game.
The San Francisco 49ers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.