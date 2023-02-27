US grants almost $1 billion to improve airports

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Monday that it would be granting almost $1 billion to U.S. airports focusing on infrastructure improvements.

The FAA said the money would be allocated to 99 airport improvement projects around the United States.

The move stems from the 2021 passage of a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure law.

The bipartisan infrastructure deal was passed to help "rebuild our crumbling infrastructure," the White House said at the end of 2021.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said “These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”

Cities with improvement projects listed for grant money include Des Moines, Salt Lake City, Sarasota and Savannah.