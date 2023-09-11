US marks 22 years since 9/11, with commemorations spanning the country

Americans are looking back at the tragedy and legacy of 9/11, as the U.S. marks 22 years since terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands of others at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Gatherings will be held at firehouses, city halls, military bases and elsewhere in commemoration of one of the deadliest attacks on the U.S. in its history.

The hijacked plane attacks shook the nation and heightened domestic fears.

President Joe Biden, on his way back from a trip to Vietnam and India, will mark the day at a ceremony at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

At the main site of the tragedy, Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join the ceremony at ground zero in New York at the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum plaza. Loved ones of those lost will take part in an hourslong reading of the victims’ names.

James Giaccone said he will again be reading his brother’s name this year. Joseph Giaccone was 43 years old when he died on that horrific day.

"If their name is spoken out loud, they don’t disappear,” James Giaccone told The Associated Press.

“I hope I never see the day when they minimize this,” he said. “It's a day that changed history.”

President Biden will be the first president to mark 9/11 in Alaska, or anywhere in the Western U.S., according to AP. Most presidents have marked the day from one of the attack sites, while some in recent years have done so from the White House lawn.

First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the Sept. 11 memorial at the Pentagon.