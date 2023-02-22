Airline offers travel waivers as massive winter storm sweeps US

Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
The National Weather Service said Minneapolis could get up to 15 inches of snow through Thursday, and Detroit could have freezing rain and sleet.
Many areas of the Midwest will likely have their largest snowfall in years Wednesday and Thursday as a massive winter storm sweeps across the U.S.
In response to the storm, one major airline announced that passengers would be eligible for travel waivers.
According to FlightAware, 44% of flights leaving Minneapolis/St. Paul have been canceled for Wednesday. Nearly 17 percent of flights departing Detroit are canceled, while 11% leaving Denver have been canceled.
While Denver and Minneapolis mainly deal with snow, Detroit is preparing for freezing rain.
Delta, which has a significant hub at Minneapolis/St. Paul, said travel waivers are available for passengers affected by the storm in Minnesota.
Southwest, United and American have not announced whether there will be winter weather waivers. The waivers generally allow those on affected flights to rebook without fees or penalties.
The National Weather Service said Minneapolis could get up to 15 inches of snow through Thursday, placing it among the region’s most significant storms in the last decade. Areas west of Minneapolis are under blizzard warnings. The Twin Cities are under a winter storm warning.
The system is expected to move east, affecting parts of northern New England Thursday and Friday.
Forecasters said the storm system could result in icing across a 1,300-mile band from near Omaha, Nebraska, to New Hampshire Wednesday and Thursday.
