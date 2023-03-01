US Postal Service to buy 9,250 Ford electric delivery vans

How contract post office closures affect communities
Some post offices are run by contractors — and if the contract stops, so does the mail.LEARN MORE
The plan is part of the Postal Service's larger initiative announced in December to electrify 75% of its fleet by 2028.
The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it plans to purchase 9,250 Ford E-Transit Battery Electric Vehicles later this year and will also invest in 14,000 EV charging stations at various Postal Service facilities.
The plan is part of the Postal Service's larger initiative announced in December to deploy more than 66,000 EVs by 2028 — electrifying 75% of its fleet.
Overall, the total investment is expected to cost $9.6 billion, including $3 billion in congressional funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.
"The $3 billion provided by Congress has significantly reduced the risk associated with accelerating the implementation of a nationwide infrastructure necessary to electrify our delivery fleet," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said.
The latest round of EVs are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.
Some post offices are run by contractors — and if the contract stops, so does the mail.LEARN MORE
President Biden wants companies to get rid of "junk fees," which he says includes charging more for families to sit together on planes.By Ted Shaffrey/AP
The recall affects certain Rogue models with a jackknife key that may weaken over time and cause the vehicles to shut down while being driven.By Associated Press
Los Angeles County agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant and her daughters $13.5 million on top of the $15 million that jurors awarded her in August.By Jae C. Hong / AP
President Biden wants companies to get rid of "junk fees," which he says includes charging more for families to sit together on planes.By Ted Shaffrey/AP
A study shows dual vaccinations for COVID-19 and flu reduced infections and hospitalizations.By Mark J. Terrill/AP
Bola Tinubu received 37% of the votes, or nearly 8.8 million, while main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar won 29% with almost 7 million.By Ben Curtis / AP