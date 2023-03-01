US Postal Service to buy 9,250 Ford electric delivery vans

The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it plans to purchase 9,250 Ford E-Transit Battery Electric Vehicles later this year and will also invest in 14,000 EV charging stations at various Postal Service facilities.

The plan is part of the Postal Service's larger initiative announced in December to deploy more than 66,000 EVs by 2028 — electrifying 75% of its fleet.

Overall, the total investment is expected to cost $9.6 billion, including $3 billion in congressional funding through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The $3 billion provided by Congress has significantly reduced the risk associated with accelerating the implementation of a nationwide infrastructure necessary to electrify our delivery fleet," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said.

The latest round of EVs are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.