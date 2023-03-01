US Senate aims to end 'forever war' authorizations
A committee of lawmakers is set to review legislation to repeal multiple authorizations for wars in Iraq, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer.
A Senate committee is scheduled to review legislation aimed at repealing multiple authorizations passed in previous administrations for wars in Iraq.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed on Wednesday that Congress has intensified its focus on determining the legislative body's place when it comes to decisions on sending U.S. troops to combat zones.
While the Senate Foreign Relations Committee didn't appear to make an official announcement ahead of its planned meeting, Reuters reported that it would focus on the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, according to Sen. Schumer.
A full vote could be expected before lawmakers depart for their April recess.
