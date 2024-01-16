US strikes Houthi missile positions as attacks on shipping continue

Missing Navy SEALs were on mission to seize weapons meant for Houthis
The U.S. military said it's still conducting an "exhaustive search" for the Navy SEALs, five days after the original mission.LEARN MORE
The strike targeted four missiles that were ready to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the State Department said.
U.S. forces destroyed a group of Houthi anti-ship missiles that were threatening shipping and U.S. Navy vessels in the Red Sea, the State Department said Tuesday.
The strike targeted four missiles that were ready to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the State Department said.
Later in the day, another ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier in international waters in the Red Sea, according to the State Department. The ship reported no injuries had occurred and that it was still seaworthy, and continued its travel.
The U.S. military said it's still conducting an "exhaustive search" for the Navy SEALs, five days after the original mission.LEARN MORE
The exchange comes a day after a Houthi-fired missile struck a U.S.-owned shipping vessel, and less than two days after another Houthi missile targeted an American destroyer.
"The Yemeni armed forces consider all American and British ships and warships participating in the aggression against our country as hostile targets," Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said on Monday in a statement claiming responsibility for Monday's attack on the shipping vessel.
The continued strikes are likely to escalate tensions over shipping security and regional conflict involving the U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said in recent days that he "will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."
The boy reportedly suffered an injury to his right leg and was taken to a hospital on the island.
There were more than 50,000 cases of knife-involved crimes in a recent 12-month reporting period in the U.K.
The richest five men have doubled their fortunes since 2020, but 5 billion people have grown poorer in that same time frame.
The boy reportedly suffered an injury to his right leg and was taken to a hospital on the island.
A slew of allegations surrounding errors in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial were the subject of a hearing Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was arrested a day after the fatal attack during a traffic stop near Dulles International Airport, police said.