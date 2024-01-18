US strikes Houthi positions again, responding to 'an imminent threat'

US re-designates Houthi rebels as a terrorist group
With an executive order issued on Wednesday, President Joe Biden hopes to put new pressure on the Houthis to de-escalate continued attacks.
U.S. forces destroyed missiles that "were an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," U.S. Central Command said.
U.S. forces continued strikes against Houthi rebel position in Yemen on Thursday.
The strikes targeted two anti-ship missiles that had been prepared to launch into the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.
U.S. forces determined the missiles "were an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense."
The Pentagon said Navy F/A-18 aircraft carried out the strikes.
The U.S. last struck Houthi positions on Wednesday, when it destroyed 14 missiles that had been identified as imminent threats.
The same week, the U.S. State Department re-designated the Houthi rebels as a global terror group. The step is meant to deprive the group of finances and resources, while still allowing humanitarian aid in to other recipients in Yemen.
Senior U.S. officials say the move is meant to put new pressure on the Houthis to de-escalate continued attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
President Biden on Thursday told reporters the strikes would continue in an attempt to change the Houthis' behavior.
"When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis, no. Are they going to continue, yes," President Biden said.
