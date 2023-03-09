US to lift COVID testing requirement for travelers from China

Millions still struggling with long-term COVID symptoms
Long COVID can be hard to detect, with more than 200 symptoms and no universal clinical guidelines. It has medical experts scratching their heads.LEARN MORE
The rule was put in place as China ended its "zero COVID" policy two months ago, which brought about a surge in coronavirus cases in China.
The Biden administration plans to end a testing requirement for travelers coming into the U.S. from China, according to multiple reports.
The rule requires travelers coming from China to present a negative COVID-19 test before they are granted entry into the United States.
The rule was put in place as China ended its "zero COVID" policy two months ago, which brought about a surge in coronavirus cases in China.
Long COVID can be hard to detect, with more than 200 symptoms and no universal clinical guidelines. It has medical experts scratching their heads.LEARN MORE
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to reveal that the testing requirement will end on Friday, according to reports citing those familiar with the matter.
The U.S. had previously accused China of not being transparent about the outbreak, with scientists using available information to estimate the scope of the crisis.
On Wednesday the CDC said the "public health measure was put in place to protect U.S. citizens and communities as we worked to both identify the size of the [COVID] surge [in China] and gain better insights into the variants that were circulating."
Long COVID can be hard to detect, with more than 200 symptoms and no universal clinical guidelines. It has medical experts scratching their heads.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis believes Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, should be allowed to enter the country to play in the Miami Open.By Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo
D.C. Health announced that Washington COVID-19 centers will close by the end of March, citing a "significant drop" in cases of the virus.By AP
Days after Scripps News revealed top railroad leaders got cash for lengthening trains and cutting costs, CEO Alan Shaw pledged to donate stock.By Gene J. Puskar / AP
East Palestine families and business owners are worried for their livelihood in the aftermath of the train derailment and chemical spill.By AP
Increased scrutiny surrounding the information colleges are submitting to boost their rankings might put the system out of power.By AP