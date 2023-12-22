UN Security Council approves resolution to speed aid to Gaza

The United Nations Security Council voted 13-0 on a resolution Friday that called for immediate aid to reach civilians in Gaza, but the resolution fell short of requesting a suspension of fighting.

The United States and Russia decided not to use their veto power and abstained from the vote.

The U.S. had been balking at the wording of the resolution. Despite abstaining from the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N Linda Thomas-Greenfield resolution "very strong" and added it has not been watered down.

"Today, this council called for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for sustainable cessation of hostilities," she said. "I'll note that this is the first time this council has used this language. We believe it is critical to scaling up aid and underscoring the tough steps ahead as we work together to achieve a lasting peace."

Thomas-Greenfield noted on Thursday that U.S. support for the resolution is contingent on no additional changes being made to the draft resolution.

UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are starving because of war UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are starving because of war Experts say a quarter of Gaza's population is starving due to insufficient aid getting into the region. LEARN MORE

The U.S. has argued in previous sessions that any resolution must condemn Hamas for attacking Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 people died. The group took over 200 people from Israel hostage.

The resolution, however, does not condemn Hamas.

"Ultimately, while we are encouraged that the council spoke out on this humanitarian crisis, we're deeply disappointed, appalled actually, that once again, the council was not able to condemn Hamas' horrific terrorist attack on October 7th and I can't understand why some council members are standing in the way and why they refuse to condemn these evils unequivocally," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The U.S. is among 15 members on the Security Council, and among five that have veto power on the council.

The vote comes 10 days after the United Nations General Assembly voted for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire." The resolution passed with 153 nations voting in favor. The United States was among 10 nations that voted against the resolution.

The U.N. reports that there have been at least 20,000 deaths in Gaza since the start of hostilities.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is now issuing a strong warning to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are threatening ships in the Red Sea. The Pentagon said their attacks are not just against one country but against the international community, and they'll pay a price if they continue.

In recent weeks, drones and missiles fired by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen have targeted Israeli-linked ships in that area. The Pentagon announced the creation of a new force to protect shipping using forces from multiple nations.