USDA warns meat packing industries after child labor violations

Scripps News Investigates: A cityâs not-so-secret child labor problem
A Scripps News investigation found suspicions of child labor went back years before authorities took action against a Nebraska meatpacking plant.LEARN MORE
After crackdowns on severe child labor violations, the USDA sent the industry a stern warning.
The USDA has sent a letter to the meat and poultry industry, warning it to police itself better after investigations revealed multiple violations of child labor law.
Illegal employment of children has increased overall since 2018. The agency found that in the last fiscal year, 835 companies employed more than 3,800 children.
In particular, one sanitation company had more than 100 children working overnight cleaning shifts for nine different meat processing companies, including Tyson and Cargill.
Packers Sanitation Services Inc. had children using cleaning chemicals on meat processing tools.
A Scripps News investigation found it took years before authorities cracked down.
In February the Department of Labor fined the company $1.5 million in civil money penalties — the largest possible fine the law allows for.
A Scripps News investigation found suspicions of child labor went back years before authorities took action against a Nebraska meatpacking plant.LEARN MORE
In the new letter, the USDA reminds vendors that "The use of illegal child labor — particularly requiring that children undertake dangerous tasks — is inexcusable."
The USDA asks companies to identify any child labor taking place in their facilities, and increase monitoring and sharpen language that warns against the use of child labor in their contracts with other vendors.
They also ask companies to set higher standards, including only working with vendors that have policies for reporting and addressing labor law violations.
Comedian and actress Mo'Nique is suing Paramount and CBS in a case of disputed royalties for her sitcom "The Parkers" in a breach of contract case.
A new Pew Research study shows that newsrooms are not representative of America. A look at the reasons minority students don't pursue journalism.
With a plan by FedEx to merge two of its biggest lines, the CEO has signaled that it could use more contractors for deliveries in the future.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has asked for a temporarily replacement on the Judiciary Committee as she recovers from a case of shingles.
India's ancient discriminatory caste system could be making an impact in the U.S., and now some areas are banning the practice.
The announcement follows years of promises from the Biden administration to tighten restrictions on gas-powered vehicle sales.