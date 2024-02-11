Usher had us singing 'Yeah!' at star-studded Super Bowl halftime show

Usher announces 2024 'Past Present Future' hits tour
The halftime show at the Super Bowl was an epic Atlanta showdown for the millennial crowd, packed with energy, nostalgia, and a medley of songs to make us all scream “YEAH!”
Usher rocked the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, bringing along a star-studded lineup including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri for an unforgettable performance.
He kicked off the show in an all-white bedazzled suit with his 2004 hit "Caught Up," followed by crowd favorites "Superstar" and "Love in This Club." Then, Alicia Keys joined him onstage with "If I Ain't Got You," as the duo belted out the first line of their iconic hit "My Boo."
Then Jermaine Dupri popped out before we got to hear one of his all-time favorites, “Confessions,” followed by Will.i.am performing “OMG."
And they brought the house down as Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris closed the show with a high-energy performance of "Yeah!"
The singer, who has enjoyed a thriving Las Vegas residency for two years, now gears up for a North American tour "USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE" following his new album released Friday titled "Coming Home."
Usher will be performing tracks spanning his 30-year career, as well as songs from his upcoming album "Coming Home."
