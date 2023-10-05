USPS worker rescues dog after it was bitten by venomous snake

When U.S. Postal Service worker Holle Prigmore set out for her daily mail delivery route, she didn't anticipate ending up at the vet's office with someone else's dog.

Prigmore stepped up beyond her duty and rescued a homeowner's dog that had been bitten by a copperhead snake in Buchanan, Georgia.

In a swift move, she whipped out her cellphone, typing "little beagle bit by copperhead," and showed the homeowners via their doorbell camera. Then, off to the vet with Ginger, she went on a speedy rescue mission.

“As I saw her, I went ahead and grabbed a treat…I realized something was moving; it snapped at her, [and] sure enough, it was a snake," Prigmore told Fox 5. “She’s a small dog, and I couldn’t stand the idea of her just suffering throughout the day if there was no one home."

Shortly after the incident, the homeowner, Kelsey Proctor, shared the security footage on Facebook in hopes of finding Prigmore and thanking her for her quick response.

“This sweet woman took our girl to the vet and left us a note on her phone in our camera to see. I know someone out there has to know her. I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart. Thankfully, Ginger is going to be okay, and I truly believe it’s because of this woman. Help me find her!" the post read.

The post obviously went viral, and Prigmore was found.

It's “my absolute pleasure to help. Ginger is a doll baby,” Prigmore commented.

Proctor says that while Ginger’s back left leg and paw were swollen, she is doing well.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring love for Ginger and her sweet friend Holle, who was there for her in her time of need,” said Proctor.