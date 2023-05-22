watch live
Uvalde marks one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary shooting

The 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting, just one year ago, will never be forgotten.

Jae C. Hong / AP
Briana Koeneman
By Briana Koeneman
May 22, 2023

The 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting, just one year ago, will never be forgotten. The community of Uvalde, Texas, is working hard to make sure of that. No city-sponsored events are on the books to honor the victims, but the conversation surrounding what happened that day is still very much ongoing.

National Correspondent Adi Guajardo has the latest on what officials and residents are saying. 

