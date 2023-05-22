Uvalde marks one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary shooting

Uvalde requests privacy as anniversary of school shooting approaches
The 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting, just one year ago, will never be forgotten.
The 21 lives lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting, just one year ago, will never be forgotten. The community of Uvalde, Texas, is working hard to make sure of that. No city-sponsored events are on the books to honor the victims, but the conversation surrounding what happened that day is still very much ongoing.
National Correspondent Adi Guajardo has the latest on what officials and residents are saying.
