Venice canals nearly run dry as Italy set to face drought conditions

Venice, Italy, is a city known for its enchanting canals that create paths where boats and traditional gondolas glide across the waterways, using them for transportation throughout the city.

Now, after weeks of dry weather, officials are worried after some of the canals have nearly dried up.

Scientists and environmental groups fear that Italy could soon face another drought after last summer's lack of rain brought harsh, dry conditions to the country.

Venice is usually more worried about flooding issues than a lack of water, but low tides and a lack of rain is making it impossible in some areas for watercraft to navigate, including the city's ambulance boats.

Climate change is already forcing communities to relocate Environmental changes due to climate change are pushing residents out of their neighborhoods, though many are ignoring the signs. LEARN MORE

The low water levels are likely to affect tourism in a city where one of the main draws for tourists are the canals and the experience of traveling on them.

Reuters reported that Italy's longest river, the Po, which stretches from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea, now has around 61% less water than usual for this time of year.

Massimiliano Pasqui of the Italian National Research Council said, “We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021,” Corriere della Sera reported.