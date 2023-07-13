Vermont braces for more rain and even potential tornadoes

Water-logged Vermont residents are now buried under mountains of mud
Floodwaters are receding in Vermont, but they're leaving a coating of mud that has to be cleaned up.
Vermonters are recovering from a week of severe rainfall and flooding. Now there's more in the forecast.
Vermonters cleaned up after historic flooding and braced for even more rain, as storms moved through the state Thursday.
Officials warned a tornado was possible as weather intensified toward the weekend. Gov. Phil Scott warned that conditions could be right for twisters, which are relatively rare in the state.
The heavy rain is expected to extend into the weekend, though the National Weather Service says rainfall totals aren't likely to be as high as they were this week.
Until then, the state has been digging out of the mud, reopening roads and positioning emergency gear ahead of time, in case flooding continues.
Speaking to Scripps News on Wednesday, Vermont's Lieutenant Gov. David Zuckerman warned that the state is waterlogged, which could contribute to any flooding risk that's still to come.
"The ground is incredibly saturated," Zuckerman said. "We've had weeks of rain leading up to this much stronger event, which really unfortunately set up for this catastrophe, because the soil is just soaked all over the state," Zuckerman said. "If we get an inch or two in heavy downpour, some of those small rivers could well rise up again."
Gov. Scott called for continued caution, and warned Vermonters to steer clear of floodwaters.
"We've seen many pictures on social media of kids swimming in floodwaters," he said. "This is not typical rainwater — it's filled with chemicals, oil, waste, and more. It's simply not safe."
Zuckerman says flooding in Vermont has called back memories of Tropical Storm Irene — which may have helped residents know what to expect.
