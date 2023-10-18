Victoria's Secret unveils new product line for women with disabilities

Lingerie maker Victoria's Secret announced this week a new line of products designed for people with disabilities.

Victoria's Secret said the VS and PINK Adaptive product line will include adaptive bras and panties. Victoria Secret says the products will have magnetic closures for ease of putting on and taking off; soft, sensory-friendly fabric; one-piece construction with a smoothing back wing; fully adjustable and convertible front straps; and a bikini silhouette with mid-rise coverage.

Victoria's Secret said the new products were made available to the public in stores on Wednesday.

"In our continued journey to transform as a brand, we realized our products weren’t catering to a large demographic that could and should be a part of what we offer as a brand," Victoria's Secret said. "Now, we’ve taken action to change that. We took the fashion, comfort and quality of our best-selling Body by Victoria and Wear Everywhere collections, collaborated and tested with people with disabilities, and transformed them into functional, adaptive products that instill confidence and independence to those wearing them."

Adaptive bras at Victoria's Secret will be sold in cups B-G and bands 32-44, and adaptive panties are available in XS-XXL. At Victoria's Secret's Pink stores, adaptive bras will be sold in cups A-DDD and bands 32-42, and Pink's adaptive panties are available in sizes XS-XXL.

Victoria's Secret said it worked with Gamut Management to get its seal of approval for adaptive products.

"We’ve been lucky enough to work with Victoria’s Secret and PINK for the past year, as it was really important for the team at Victoria’s Secret to understand who this woman was and why she needed this product," said Mindy Scheier, CEO of Gamut Management in a statement. "They went on a journey of listening, learning, and then developing beautiful, functional products based on direct consumer feedback. Women with disabilities have to be involved in every step of the value chain, and Victoria’s Secret and PINK have done this authentically."