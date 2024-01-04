Video: Coast guard makes incredible rescue of dog that fell off cliff

Coast Guard rescues 4 missing divers off North Carolina coast
The U.S. Coast Guard deployed several aircraft and patrol boats to the area. The four divers were rescued off the coast from Cape Fear River, N.C.LEARN MORE
Golden retriever Leo was reportedly running in front of his owners who were on a hike when he fell about 300 feet.
A 3-year-old golden retriever is safely back with its owners after falling off a 300-foot cliff in Oregon.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it got a call after the dog, whose name is Leo, had fallen at Ecola State Park as waves threatened to pull it into the ocean. Leo was reportedly running in front of his owners who were on a hike when he fell.
Video of the rescues shows an aircrew flying toward the cliff and spotting Leo along the coast. A rescue swimmer cautiously approached the dog, which appeared to be bleeding.
Leo remained calm and allowed the swimmer to pet him. The swimmer then moved the dog to the hoisting basket and held it until they were pulled into the helicopter.
The chopper then flew to a parking lot where the dog's owners were waiting. They could be seen thanking and hugging the rescuer.
The next day, the Coast Guard said the owners provided an update on the dog's condition.
"Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet. He has a few cuts and bruises. All things considered, he is doing good. We are so thankful he is alive and expected to recover," they said.
The U.S. Coast Guard deployed several aircraft and patrol boats to the area. The four divers were rescued off the coast from Cape Fear River, N.C.LEARN MORE
Right now, there are more than 6,000 children in foster care in New York City. Nationwide, there are nearly 400,000.
The 72-year-old man left several threatening voicemails to the office of Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Asante Health reportedly contacted police to inform them that a former employee was allegedly stealing controlled substances meant for patients.
Microsoft hasn't revealed which computer brands will have the Copilot key, but Dell was the first to show it on their new XPS laptops.
In a new suit, two women who say they were contestants on an all-female competition series in 2003 say Nigel Lythgoe sexually assaulted them.
The Grambling State University Lady Tigers had eight players score double-digit figures in a 159-18 blowout win over the College of Biblical Studies.