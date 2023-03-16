Video shows 'aggressive' encounter of Russian jets near U.S. drone

US says Russian warplane hit American drone over Black Sea
This appears to mark the first time since the height of the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft was brought down after being hit by a Russian warplane.LEARN MORE
The Pentagon released footage of Russian jets acting aggressively near a U.S. drone.
The Department of Defense released video early Thursday of an incident over the Black Sea Tuesday that shows two Russian Su-27 aircraft flying within feet of a U.S. MQ-9 drone.
The Pentagon said the Russian aircraft dumped fuel upon and struck the propeller of the MQ-9. The Pentagon said the encounters forced the U.S. to bring the drone down over international waters.
U.S. officials said the incident was an act of aggression by Russia.
This appears to mark the first time since the height of the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft was brought down after being hit by a Russian warplane.LEARN MORE
“This hazardous episode is a part is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky, and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
On Wednesday, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said the Russian intercept was intentional but does not know if it was intentional for the pilots to fly their planes so close.
“The actual contact of the fixed-wing Russian fighter with our UAV, the physical contact with those two, not sure yet,” he said. “That remains to be seen. I can tell you with certainty, though, that we have absolute evidence of the contract, the intercepts, et cetera. And it's very aggressive."
Milley said the U.S. conducted mitigating measures and there wouldn’t be any sensitive intelligence on board the drone.
“We are quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value,” he said.
A pilot program is being offered in Alaska, California, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas thanks to the PAWS Act, which calls for dog therapy.By Scripps News
The U.S. Department of Defense recognizes women and their contributions to national security, celebrating "collective victories."By Shutterstock
The "Be All You Can Be!" slogan will return in ad campaigns starting March 8.By Ahn Young-joon / AP
It could disrupt beach fun and ecosystems in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean this summer.By Brynn Anderson / AP
The Biden administration has reportedly been calling for TikTok's Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the video-sharing app.By Hassan Ammar / AP
The law prohibits abortion clinics from obtaining new licenses after May 2, unless they fall under the definition of a hospital.By Rick Bowmer / AP