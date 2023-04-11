watch live
Virginia woman wins $175K with 35 lottery tickets

A woman in Virginia picked the same number combination for 35 $1 plays — and that combo won her the top prize for each lottery ticket.

A woman holds a giant check for her $175,000 lottery winnings
Virginia Lottery
By Scripps News Richmond
April 11, 2023

5-2-0-1.

Those are four lucky numbers for Mandy Garcia of Chesapeake, Virginia.

As it turns out, they were lucky on multiple lottery tickets.

On March 30, Garcia bought 35 $1 plays for the drawing on that day, all with the same four-digit combination.

When her numbers were drawn, all 35 of those plays won the games' $5,000 top prize, for a grand total of $175,000.

"I just couldn’t even believe it!" she told Lottery officials. "My heart started racing! I feel like certain numbers are lucky. I feel like it’s my best chance at winning a lot of money."

Garcia told Virginia Lottery officials that she plans on saving her money to buy a house.

