Virginia woman wins $175K with 35 lottery tickets

How much money do lotteries generate and how much goes to winners?
While the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot is set to make a considerable fortune, other groups stand to make a lot as well.LEARN MORE
A woman in Virginia picked the same number combination for 35 $1 plays — and that combo won her the top prize for each lottery ticket.
5-2-0-1.
Those are four lucky numbers for Mandy Garcia of Chesapeake, Virginia.
As it turns out, they were lucky on multiple lottery tickets.
On March 30, Garcia bought 35 $1 plays for the drawing on that day, all with the same four-digit combination.
When her numbers were drawn, all 35 of those plays won the games' $5,000 top prize, for a grand total of $175,000.
"I just couldn’t even believe it!" she told Lottery officials. "My heart started racing! I feel like certain numbers are lucky. I feel like it’s my best chance at winning a lot of money."
Garcia told Virginia Lottery officials that she plans on saving her money to buy a house.
While the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot is set to make a considerable fortune, other groups stand to make a lot as well.LEARN MORE
You can book a 22-foot-long T-Rex and a triceratops to go to parties, weddings, gender reveals, schools, and all kinds of events.
A deadly tornado with 165-mile per-hour winds hit North Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 31.
A woman sprung into action to save a dog trapped on the side of a busy Michigan highway, protecting the animal while others came to help.
Chicago will host the Democratic National Convention for the first time since 1996, when former President Bill Clinton won the nomination.
Elizabeth Holmes was convicted in January 2022 for defrauding Theranos investors. After nearly 15 months, she will soon begin serving her sentence.
YouTube has worked on new features for the ticket, which will now be available without a satellite subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.