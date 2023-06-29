watch live
Russia Revolt

Visual evidence highlights costs of Wagner revolt in Russia

Following Wagner leader's relocation to Belarus, neighboring Poland has said it's tightening border security and asking for help from the E.U.

Visual evidence highlights costs of Wagner revolt in Russia
Scripps News
Jake Godin
By Jake Godin
June 29, 2023

The Wagner march on Moscow is over, but footage surfacing in the days following the revolt shows the extent of damage done not only to Russia's air force but also to its infrastructure along the crucial M4 highway. 

Visual evidence verified by Scripps News and our partners at Bellingcat suggests the long-term effects of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s bold stance against Russia’s government are still to be determined.

