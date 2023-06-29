Visual evidence highlights costs of Wagner revolt in Russia

The revolt and threat to Russia's political power explained
A breakdown of what we currently know about the events unfolding in Russia.
Following Wagner leader's relocation to Belarus, neighboring Poland has said it's tightening border security and asking for help from the E.U.
The Wagner march on Moscow is over, but footage surfacing in the days following the revolt shows the extent of damage done not only to Russia's air force but also to its infrastructure along the crucial M4 highway.
Visual evidence verified by Scripps News and our partners at Bellingcat suggests the long-term effects of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s bold stance against Russia’s government are still to be determined.
The U.S. alleges Wagner raised money off gold-selling schemes in Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin remain a mystery. The Kremlin has said he would be exiled to neighboring Belarus, but no one has confirmed that.
Putin said Russia was safe in his first appearance since the end of the short-lived rebellion by Wagner Group forces.
