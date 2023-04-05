watch live
Volkswagen recalls vehicles, citing faulty occupant detection system

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Volkswagen issued a recall of models that could be affected by faulty systems that detect front passengers.

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
A 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Shutterstock
By Scripps News Staff
April 5, 2023

Volkswagen of America issued a recall on select Model Year 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles after it was discovered that the vehicles could have faulty occupant detection systems which detect passengers in the front seat of the cars. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a tool online that allows car owners to enter in a VIN number to see if their automobile is subject to a recall. 

The DOT said the recall affects 143,053 vehicles and said the problem may be found in faulty wiring in the detection system. A fault in this system might deactivate the front air bag, causing it to not deploy in a crash. 

The department asks car owners not to allow passengers to sit in the front seat until the automaker can identify a way to fix the issue. 

Vehicle owners are asked to contact the DOT at their hotline, 888-327-4236, for more information on what steps to take to be notified on how to proceed. 

